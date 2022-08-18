Chhattisgarh govt & UNICEF to run public awareness campaign

raipur: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh Government and UNICEF will jointly run a public awareness campaign for the empowerment of citizens.



Under this campaign, the focus will be on the schemes of health, education, nutrition, sanitation and social security. The UNICEF handed over more than 1,100 communication devices, including pico projectors, juke boxes and megaphones to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for this campaign at his residence office on Wednesday. With an aim to reach the maximum number of people, these devices will be used in gram sabhas, haat bazaars, anganbadi and health centers to spread information about government welfare schemes through audio-visual medium in local language. In the first phase of this campaign, a target has been set to reach 50 lakh people living in the inaccessible areas of 80 development blocks of the state.

The Chief Minister thanked UNICEF for the support and cooperation it has provided in the state government's efforts to provide better healthcare, nutrition and immunisation facilities in the inaccessible areas of Chhattisgarh. The Chief Minister said that Mukhyamantri Haat Bazar Clinic scheme is being implemented to provide healthcare facilities in the inaccessible areas of the state and so far, nearly 40 lakh patients have been provided medical treatment through 455 medical mobile units.

Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan has succeeded in curbing malnutrition in children and anemia in women.