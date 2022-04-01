Chhattisgarh govt transfers Rs 1,125 cr to bank accounts of farmers, women groups

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen economy, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel released Rs 1,124.92 crore through direct transfer schemes to the state's farmers, women groups, tendu patta collectors and landless families under Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, and Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana. Further fulfilling the Rahul Gandhi's wish of increasing the amount under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana to Rs 7,000 from Rs 6,000, CM released the second installment to 3.55 lakh beneficiaries with the amount of Rs 71.08 crore.



To encourage the agriculture sector, Chhattisgarh government further releases Rs 1,029.31 crore as the fourth installment of state's flagship scheme, Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to 20.58 lakh farmers of the state.

Realising his vision of making healthcare accessible for all at their doorsteps, CM also launched 60 mobile medical unit ambulances of Municipal Corporation and Municipal Panchayat to provide better health services to women and girls of the state at their doorstep under Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme.

CM Bhupesh Baghel also inaugurated online portal for reviewing redressal of revenue related queries at a virtual event. CM has also inaugurated 4 new revenue sub-divisions and 23 new tehsils to bridge the gap between the public and administration under administrative decentralization in the state. The government has also enhanced infrastructure development by allocating Rs 5 crore to each municipal corporation and Rs 3 crore to each Nagar Panchayat. Under Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rs 13.62 crore has been paid to cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women groups under which the state procures cow dung from people at a price of Rs 2 per Kilogram. Under the scheme, Rs 226.18 crore has already been paid by the state government to the cattle rearers, self-help groups and Gauthan committees.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, "Our government's main focus is to create employment opportunities besides putting the money directly into the pockets of people."