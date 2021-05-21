Chhattisgarh govt to transfer `1,500 cr to 22L farmers today

Raipur: On the occasion of ex-Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary on May 21, Chhattisgarh Government would provide Rs 1,500 crore to 22 lakh farmers of the state as the first installment of agricultural input subsidy under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana. MP Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi will attend this programme via video conferencing.



In this programme, to be organized at CM House on May 21 at 12 noon, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with the members of his cabinet, will first lay a wreath on the oil painting of late Rajiv Gandhi and thereafter, he would transfer the first installment of agricultural input subsidy worth Rs 1,500 crore into the accounts of 22 lakh farmers of the state. He would also transfer Rs 7.17 crore as payment against the dung procurement between March 15 and May 15. MPs, MLAs, other public representatives, farmers and cattle rearers will also participate in the program via video conferencing.

It is worth mentioning that Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana was launched by Chhattisgarh Government on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary on May 21, 2020, with an aim to encourage crop productivity in the state. Under this scheme, Chhattisgarh Government transferred Rs. 5,628 crores to the bank accounts of about 19 lakh farmers (registered in Kharif season 2019-20) in four installments as agricultural input subsidy.

In the important meeting held on May 19 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Baghel, Chhattisgarh Government has taken several important decisions in the interest of farmers. As per the decision taken, the input subsidy on the paddy procured from farmers in Kharif year 2020-21 will be provided at the rate of Rs 9,000 per acre. Similarly, the government has also decided to provide input subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre instead of Rs 9,000 per acre to the farmers, who have sold paddy at support price in the year 2020-21, if they are cultivating kodo kutki, sugarcane, pigeon pea, maize, soybean, pulses, oilseeds, aromatic paddy, fortified paddy crop or plant trees at the paddy field. Farmers utilising their paddy field for plantation will be provided this grant for 3 years.

The state government has taken another important decision to provide input subsidy at the rate of Rs 9,000 per acre per year to the producers of all major kharif crops such as Maize, Soyabean, Sugarcane, Kodo Kutki and Arhar, along with paddy, from Kharif year 2021-22. Chhattisgarh government has fixed the minimum support price of Kodo-Kutki at Rs 3,000 per quintal.

On May 21, Baghel will transfer the amount of Rs. 7 crore 17 lakh directly to the accounts of villages and cattle rearers as payment for the dung procured from March 15 to May 15, under the multi-pronged Godhan Nyay Yojana of Chhattisgarh government. It is worth mentioning here that under Godhan Nyaya Yojana, which was launched on July 20, 2020, on the occasion of Hareli Parva, a total of 88 crore 15 lakh rupees have been paid so far to the state's cattlemen and villagers. Besides, Baghel will also transfer Rs 3.6 crore to the gauthan samitis and women self-help groups.