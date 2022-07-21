Chhattisgarh govt to procure cow urine at Rs 4/l from July 28 under flagship scheme

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the purchase of cow urine along with cow dung will commence from 28 July on the occasion of Hareli as an extension of the Godhan Nyay Scheme. A rate of Rs. 4 per litre has been proposed for the purchase of cow urine. The purchased cow urine will be utilized for the manufacture of Jeevamrit pesticides and manure. This will promote the practice of organic farming in the state and will also increase the earnings of cattle ranchers.



The Chief Minister on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Godhan Nyay Scheme transferred an amount of Rs. 7 Crore 48 lakh as the 48th installment to the accounts of the beneficiaries through online medium in his office located in the Vidhansabha premises. He expressed his views on this subject during the programme.

Baghel, while addressing the programme, said that women self-help groups and co-operative committees will be given bonuses for the sale of Vermicompost. Orders have been issued in this regard. Women self-help groups will be given a bonus of Rs. 1 for the sale of one Kg. of Vermicompost while co-operative committees will be given a bonus of 10 paise for the sale of 1 kg. of Vermicompost. The Chief Minister said that women groups will be given Rs. 17 crore 64 lakh while co-operative committees will be given Rs. 1 Crore 76 lakh for the sale of Vermicompost till 7 July 2022 as an incentive amount.

The amount transferred by the Chief Minister to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the Godhan Nyay Scheme includes the amount of Rs. 2.69 Crore for the sale of cow dung from the cattle ranchers, villagers, landless farmers of the Gauthans of the state, and a dividend amount of Rs. 2.88 crore to Gauthan Committees and Rs. 1.91 crore to women self-help groups respectively. In exchange of the purchase of cow dung, a total of Rs. 153.44 crore has been paid till now, including the amount paid on Wednesday. In this way, under the scheme, an amount of Rs. 147.99 crore have been paid to women self-help groups and Gauthan committees.