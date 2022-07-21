Chhattisgarh govt to procure cow urine at Rs 4/l from July 28 under flagship scheme
Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the purchase of cow urine along with cow dung will commence from 28 July on the occasion of Hareli as an extension of the Godhan Nyay Scheme. A rate of Rs. 4 per litre has been proposed for the purchase of cow urine. The purchased cow urine will be utilized for the manufacture of Jeevamrit pesticides and manure. This will promote the practice of organic farming in the state and will also increase the earnings of cattle ranchers.
The Chief Minister on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Godhan Nyay Scheme transferred an amount of Rs. 7 Crore 48 lakh as the 48th installment to the accounts of the beneficiaries through online medium in his office located in the Vidhansabha premises. He expressed his views on this subject during the programme.
Baghel, while addressing the programme, said that women self-help groups and co-operative committees will be given bonuses for the sale of Vermicompost. Orders have been issued in this regard. Women self-help groups will be given a bonus of Rs. 1 for the sale of one Kg. of Vermicompost while co-operative committees will be given a bonus of 10 paise for the sale of 1 kg. of Vermicompost. The Chief Minister said that women groups will be given Rs. 17 crore 64 lakh while co-operative committees will be given Rs. 1 Crore 76 lakh for the sale of Vermicompost till 7 July 2022 as an incentive amount.
The amount transferred by the Chief Minister to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the Godhan Nyay Scheme includes the amount of Rs. 2.69 Crore for the sale of cow dung from the cattle ranchers, villagers, landless farmers of the Gauthans of the state, and a dividend amount of Rs. 2.88 crore to Gauthan Committees and Rs. 1.91 crore to women self-help groups respectively. In exchange of the purchase of cow dung, a total of Rs. 153.44 crore has been paid till now, including the amount paid on Wednesday. In this way, under the scheme, an amount of Rs. 147.99 crore have been paid to women self-help groups and Gauthan committees.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT