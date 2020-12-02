Chhattisgarh govt to facilitate admission for medical aspirants from remote areas

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government will facilitate admission of NEET-qualified students from remote areas, who were unable to register for online counselling due to network issues, in private medical colleges of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The state government will also bear fees of such students, the official from the public relations department said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed district officials to take necessary steps to ensure admission for eligible students from remote areas on "payments seats" in private medical colleges for MBBS course, he said.

The chief minister gave the directive on learning that 27 students from tribal-dominated Dantewada district, who had qualified in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses, could not register for the first round of counselling due to mobile network and other technical issues, he said. While the Dantewada district administration had helped these students register for the second round of counselling at the national level, they could not get selected, he said.

Due to lack of second chance for registration at the state level, they could not appear for the next round of counselling for state colleges, he said.