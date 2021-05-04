Chhattisgarh govt hopeful that state will soon recover from pandemic

New Delhi: With India battling the second wave of Covid-19, the severity of the pandemic is also evident in Chhattisgarh. The state government is fighting with all its might to contain the rapid surge in Coronavirus cases and is hopeful that Chhattisgarh will soon recover from the pandemic riding on the strong intentions and public welfare decisions of the government.

The state government focused on testing, tracing, treatment and vaccination and it has become its main weapon in the fight against Coronavirus. So far, about 7,44,000 people have been infected in Chhattisgarh, out of which 6,14,000 people have recovered.

Currently, there are 1,30,000 active patients in the state with 82.5 per cent recovery rate, which is much higher than many big states. Daily testing in Chhattisgarh is 2069 per million, which is better than the average of many large states and the country. In view of the pandemic in the state, the number of tests has been increased to 59,000 per day. On the other hand, average seven persons are being traced and tested on a Covid positive person.

With the commitment to deal with Covid, the state government has put in all its efforts in developing resources in a short span of time. Thirty-seven dedicated Covid hospitals and a total of 154 Covid Care Centers including six Medical Colleges and AIIMS Raipur were constructed in the state. Dedicated Covid Hospital has been set up in every district of the state. An online website has been created for the information about vacant beds in these hospitals. Details on availability of beds in the hospital is easily available on website, cgcovidjansahayta.com.

According to the information received, the number of general beds in Raipur district is 988, out of which 767 beds are vacant. Likewise, the number of oxygen beds in the Raipur district is 2170, and 1150 of these beds are vacant. Also, 333 out of the 584 HDU beds and 374 out of the 1024 ICU beds are vacant. Number of ventilator beds in Raipur district is 346, out of which 131 beds are vacant.

To increase the number of oxygenated beds, 15 new oxygen generation plants have been set up in the state. Oxygen cylinders are being provided at home to Covid patients. Services for doorstep delivery of Oxygen concentrators for Covid patients who are in home isolation also started in Raipur. The state also provided assistance in the supply of oxygen to other states at this time of crisis.

The state is also ahead of many states in terms of Covid vaccination. More than 55 lakh dose vaccines have been administered in the state. In Chhattisgarh, more than 45 years of age and 72 per cent vaccination has been done including front-line workers. Chhattisgarh has the second-best performance in the entire country in terms of vaccination of health workers.