Chhattisgarh govt announces slew of projects and proposals

raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday announced a plethora of projects, policies and proposals for the benefit of the state.



These proposals include the implementation of a new fisheries policy approved by the Cabinet in place of the existing fishery policy in the state.

In addition to this, the proposal for sanctioning the formation of District Strike Force cadre by dissolving the posts of Assistant constables in the state has been approved. This will remove the discrepancy related to the salary of the assistant constables in police department and all the assistant constables of the state will get a regular pay scale.

In view of the Transfer Policy 2022, Cabinet has also decided to constitute a Cabinet Sub-Committee, and on the basis of suggestion/recommendation of this sub-committee, the approval of the Chief Minister would be obtained.

Moreover, the Cabinet has approved the draft of Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill, 2022, for the presentation of the first supplementary estimate year 2022-2023 in the Legislative Assembly. The draft of the Salary and Allowances Amendment Bill 2022 of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and Members of the Legislative Assembly

was also approved by the Cabinet.

Moreover, to meet the excise revenue target for the year 2022-23 as well as to meet the requirement of additional amount for the development of gauthans and other development activities, Cabinet has approved the proposal to increase the "Additional Excise Duty."

The Cabinet also approved the draft of the amendment bill in Chhattisgarh Electricity Duty Act, 1949.