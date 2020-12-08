Chhattisgarh: Documents registration up 30%, revenue receipts rise 26%

Raipur: Despite the Corona crisis, the registration of revenue documents and revenue collection is continuously increasing month by month in Chhattisgarh. Significant increase has also been recorded in registration of documents and revenue receipts as compared to the month of November last year. In November 2019, 14 thousand 510 documents were registered, while 18 thousand 926 documents have been registered in November 2020, which is 30 per cent more than November month of the previous year. Similarly, in November 2019, revenue of Rs 93 crore 42 lakh was obtained from the registration of documents, while in the month of November 2020, the registration of documents yielded revenue of Rs 117 crore 99 lakh. This amount is 26 percent more than November 2019.



Several public welfare decisions were taken by Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh, such as removal of restrictions on the purchase and sale of small land blocks less than 5 dismil, reduction in the official guideline rates of property and registration fees. These decisions have given big relief to especially the middle class people in the state and have also given a boost to the real estate sector. This has led to a steady increase in the registration of documents and revenue receipts.

In October 2020 also, there was an increase in the registration of revenue documents and revenue receipts, as compared to October 2019. In comparison to the month of October 2019, in the month of October 2020, 13.63 percent more documents were registered. Similarly, 8.71 percent more revenue was received from registration of documents in the month of October 2020 as compared to October 2019.

Significantly, during the Corona period, the registration offices remained closed for long periods due to lockdown or operated with low capacity with Corona guide line restrictions in place. Despite these constraints increase in registration of documents and revenue receipts has been registered.

Several decisions were taken by the state government to encourage the real estate sector, ban on purchase and sale of small land blocks was lifted, the property guide line rates were reduced by 30 percent, process of land-renaming and diversion was simplified.

Along with this, the registry fee was reduced from 4 percent to 2 percent and the process of giving all types of permission and no-objection certificates was made easy with the single window system for registration of documents. In view of Corona infection in the state, registration of documents is being done through online e-registration system. In view of the safety measures related to Covid-19 pandemic, online appointment slot booking has been made mandatory for registration.