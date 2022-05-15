Chhattisgarh: Cop seriously injured, 2 firemen hurt while dousing shop blaze
Balodabazar: A police constable lost a finger and suffered serious jaw injuries, while two firemen were also injured when they were trying to douse a blaze at some shops in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district on Sunday, police said.
Some six shops near a municipality office in Kasdol town caught fire around 3 am, Balodabazar Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Jha said.
After being alerted, police and fire personnel rushed to the spot in the town, located around 90 km from the state capital Raipur.
While they were trying to douse the blaze, a cylinder kept in one of the gas welding shops suddenly exploded, due to which constable Jeevan Patle's one finger got severed and he suffered serious injuries to his jaw, the official said.
Two firemen also received injuries in the blast, he said.
The injured constable was immediately referred to a private hospital in Raipur for better treatment. The two firemen were admitted to a health centre in Kasdol and their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.
The fire in the shops was extinguished by other personnel after hectic efforts for about three hours, he said.
The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Shrivelled wheat issue: Centre relaxes quality norms for wheat...15 May 2022 12:39 PM GMT
Sonia announces forming political advisory group, task force on...15 May 2022 12:37 PM GMT
Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive15 May 2022 12:32 PM GMT
Four more arrested in Bihar PSC exam question paper leak case,...15 May 2022 12:30 PM GMT
Major blow, will set bad precedent: Heritage experts on SC nod to raze ...15 May 2022 12:02 PM GMT