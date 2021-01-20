Chhattisgarh continues to be recognised as a preferred investment destination: Baghel

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has been moving ahead in the visionary leadership Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The economy of the State has grown significantly over the last decade owing to the thriving core sector industries such as agriculture, iron, steel, cement and thermal power.

In line to promote manufacturing and allied sectors in Chhattisgarh, Baghel during his visit to Guwahati met industry delegates and members of different sectors of North East Region.

Delegates from PHD Chamber of Commerce led by Manoj Kumar Das, Chairman, North East region and Managing Director, NERAMAC and S K Hazarika, Deputy Resident Director, PHD Chamber North East region met Chief Minister and discussed on their business plan for Chhattisgarh. Pranjal Konwar, Chief Operating Officer, IIM Calcutta Innovation Park mentioned the work their Startup has been doing in Assam over the last few years. He is already working with 36 INC (Chhattisgarh State Incubator). Ashish Kumar Bajaj, Director, Green Valley Rice Tech Pvt Ltd, also showed his interest in investing in Chhattisgarh in several areas.

Delegates from CII led by Abhijit Barooah, Co Chairman, North East Council and Shanta Sarma, Director, CII met Baghel and highlighted their business experience and future plan for investments. Biswajit Hazarika, Director Federation of Industry and Commerce of North Eastern Region also met Chief Minister Baghel in Guwahati.

Delegates from FICCI Joydeep Gupta, Co-Founder, BMG Informatics and Monojit Bhattacharjee, FICCI met the Chief Minister in Guwahati.

Baghel discussed in detail with all the delegates and highlighted about Chhattisgarh's strength. During his address, Baghel mentioned about key features of Chhattisgarh Industrial Policy 2019-24 which focuses on inclusive economic growth.

Baghel also highlighted regarding State's focus areas such food processing, ethanol, gems & jewellery, minor forest produce etc. He also highlighted regarding Chhattisgarh's reduced land rates and lease rent. Under his leadership, Chhattisgarh has taken several progressive steps over the years and has emerged as one of the most preferred investment destinations in India.

Baghel said that, exceptional combination of development through value addition to natural resources and diversification of industries, led by innovation and technology places Chhattisgarh amongst the preferred business destinations in India.

Baghel also highlighted to investors that, Chhattisgarh offers conducive business environment for investors and invited them to visit Chhattisgarh and explore business opportunities in State.