Chhattisgarh CM seeks Centre's nod for 4,000-km rural roads

Raipur: During a meeting with the Secretary of Rural Development Ministry, Nagendra Nath Sinha on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel requested sanction of nearly 4,000 km of rural roads, considering the special geographical conditions of the state. He also requested for provision of more resources to Chhattisgarh for the implementation of rural developments schemes. Baghel discussed in detail the progress of rural development schemes in Chhattisgarh with Sinha.



While providing information about the geographical location of the state to Secretary, Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh is a bigger state than Tamil Nadu and Bihar. The settlements/hamlets in Chhattisgarh are located far and wide. Therefore, about 4,000 km of road should be approved to connect these settlements/hamlets.

Chief Minister also demanded more funds for Chhattisgarh under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Chief Minister further said that Chhattisgarh is yet to receive nearly Rs 4,500 crores from Central Government, under various heads including GST. "COVID crisis has led to a significant decline in revenue collection. Under these circumstances, Chhattisgarh should be provided more resources for rural development schemes," said Chief Minister.

During his meeting with Chief Minister, Sinha discussed in detail about various scheme including PMGSY, Prime Minister Rural Housing Scheme, NRLM, etc. On the occasion, Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh Panchayat and Rural Development Department Renu G Pillai, Joint Secretary of Rural

Development Ministry Government of India Ashish Goyal, Secretary Chhattisgarh Panchayat and Rural Development Department Prasanna R, CEO PMGSY Alok Katiyar were also present.