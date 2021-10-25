Chhattisgarh CM reviews preparations for Rajyotsava, National Tribal Dance Festival

Raipur: The National Tribal Dance Festival will be inaugurated in a grand ceremony on October 28 at the Science College ground in the capital Raipur.



The three-day long festival will showcase colorful performances by tribal dancers from across the country and abroad. 59 tribal dancers from 27 states and 6 union territories of the country, including dancers from 7 countries, are participating in the National Tribal Dance Festival. Around 1000 artists will be part of these dance troupes, of which 63 will be foreign artists. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reviewed the preparations for the National Tribal Dance Festival and Rajyotsava to be held at the Science College ground in Raipur, in a high-level meeting held at his residence office here today.

He finalized the preparations being done at the venue, arrangements for accommodation of tribal dance teams and guests coming from abroad and other states & union territories of the country, transportation arrangements and various programs to be organised for five days. National Tribal Dance Festival will be organised from October 28 to October 30 at Science College Ground. On October 31 at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium, photo exhibition and seminar focused on the personality and works of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Indira Gandhi and former Deputy Prime Minister Late Vallabhbhai Patel will be organised, documentary film on Indira Gandhi will be screened and Bhajan Sandhya will also be organised.

State felicitation ceremony will be organised on the State Foundation Day on November 1, in which 33 personalities doing excellent work in various fields will be felicitated. This is the second time the National Tribal Dance Festival is being organised. This event has gained a lot of popularity in the country and abroad. Dancers from Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Swaziland, Nigeria, Palestine, Male and Uganda will participate in the National Tribal Dance Festival being organized this year. A Moroccan contingent is also expected to attend the event.