Chhattisgarh CM greets people on eve of State Foundation Day

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday congratulated the people of the state on the eve of the State Foundation Day which is observed on November 1, saying that strengthening the rural economy is one of the priorities of his government. In his address to the people, the CM said Chhattisgarh is entering its 22nd year after completing 21 years of formation. "Our young Chhattisgarh is full of energy and confidence. Utilising this energy in the right direction, we have to make Chhattisgarh a model state," he said.

Baghel said the state government is moving ahead with strong willpower and with the resolution of 'Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh'.

"The government has taken steps to preserve and promote the culture of the state, as well as implement an accessible and smooth administration system. The government has given the benefits of water, forest and land to the local people by providing forest rights lease, tendu patta bonus and reasonable price for the forest produce. New administrative units have been formed to ensure that development reaches each person in every corner of the state," he said. The CM said strengthening the rural economy is one of the priorities of his government so that people can get better employment near their homes.