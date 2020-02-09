Chhattisgarh CM gives exam advice to parents, students in radio address
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked parents to be supportive in the exam preparations of students and to not put pressure on them to score high marks as the effort put in by the children was more important.
Baghel, in the seventh edition of his monthly radio programme 'Lokvaani', spoke on the topic 'Exam Management and Dimensions of Career for Youth' in view of the upcoming schools examinations.
Baghel advised children to manage time effectively and stay away from mobile phones and television during exams in order to give their eyes and minds some rest, an official statement here said.
"Children should utilise their time in a positive manner and keep their diet light. They should go for some exercise as well during exam time," it quoted Baghel as saying.
Baghel asked parents "not to pressurise children to score higher marks, and rather help them in their preparation by being supportive" as it is the "effort that matters more than the score".
"Parents should refrain from comparing their children to others, and ensure an environment at home that helps children to concentrate on studies," he added.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
ECI finalises turnout data at 62.59 %, more than 24 hrs...9 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
PM offers India's help to China to deal with Coronavirus...9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Centre to soon release another `35,000 cr GST compensation...9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Gargi College students allege harassment during annual9 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT
Bangladesh shock India to win maiden U-19 World Cup title9 Feb 2020 6:07 PM GMT