Chhattisgarh CM attends 23rd Central Zonal Council meet virtually, gives various proposals

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday demanded that state governments should be given appropriate rights for development as per the local conditions. While addressing the 23rd meeting of the Central Zonal Council held in Bhopal chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief minister gave various proposals on which important decisions were taken in the meeting.



Decisions such as Raipur airport becoming a cargo hub, central government declaring minimum support price for Kodo, Kutki, the decision of providing vermi compost made under Godhan Nyay Yojana, and the benefit of nutrition-based subsidy on the lines of chemical fertilisers on the request of Chhattisgarh government was also taken.

Chhattisgarh overshadowed the meeting with 8 out of 19 agenda suggested by the chief minister. Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Subrata Sahu and Secretary to Chief Minister Siddharth Komal Pardeshi were also present in the meeting.

He said that special policies and strategies are needed for the development of Chhattisgarh as it has 44 per cent forest area, majority of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes population, and the effect of Naxalite activities in dense forest areas, dependence of livelihood on agro-forest products and traditional means. He added that the state government has been taking all possible measures for development from the limited resources of the state, but special cooperation of the Government of India is required.

Baghel said that Chhattisgarh has received less shares of central taxes by Rs 13,089 crore in the Union Budget of the last three years, resulting in extreme pressure on the resources of the state. In the coming budget, the share of central taxes should be given to the state completely. He also demanded reimbursement of expenditure made by the state government for eradication of Naxalism. During the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated the state's demand of GST compensation, transferring of the amounts collected as 'additional levy' from coal block companies.

He also requested for speedy action on other pending demands of the state government including refund of deposits in New Pension Scheme.