Chhattisgarh CM again writes to PM Narendra Modi

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting inclusion of policemen, local bodies and officers and employees of district administration in the insurance scheme under the Prime Minister's Poor Welfare Package, on the lines of health workers.



In his letter, Mr Baghel congratulated the Prime Minister for implementing the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance (Amendment), 2020. He said in Chhattisgarh state, health service personnel, policemen and officers and employees of other departments are performing their duties by establishing complete coordination. Although no incident of any attack on healthcare personnel has occurred in Chhattisgarh, the above ordinance provides a strong protection for warriors fighting corona infection. Along with this, a Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare workers has been announced by the Government of India, which is a welcome step.

Drawing the prime minister's attention towards the contribution of thousands of employees and officers who are working day and night to make the lockdown successful, the chief minister said many employees and officers have also been infected with Covid-19 while performing their duties

but it is a matter of concern that these states Employee-officers are not included in the insurance scheme implemented by the Government of India for healthcare workers.

He said that the definition of 'health service worker' under the above ordinance, then Section-1A (b) (ii) includes such persons who are authorized to take necessary steps to prevent the epidemic. That is, policemen, officers and employees of local bodies and district administration will also be definitely included in the periphery of this definition, by whom tireless efforts are being made for prevention and control of corona infection. Therefore, benefits should be obtained to these people

considering them to be health workers.

Mr. Baghel requested the PM to include policemen, local bodies and officer-employees of district administration in the insurance scheme announced by the Government of India.