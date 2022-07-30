Chhattisgarh becomes first state in country to procure 'gaumutra'

raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday commenced the procurement of Gaumutra in the state, on the occasion of Hareli Tihaar. The Chief Minister inaugurated this initiative at the grand Hareli celebration programme organized at CM House on Friday. On the occasion, Chief Minister became the first Gaumutra seller of the state, by selling 5 litres of cow urine for Rs 20 to Nidhi self-help group of Chandkhuri.



On Bhupesh Baghel's request, Nidhi Self-Help Group deposited this amount of Gaumutra sale in the account of Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to procure Gaumutra at the rate of Rs 4 a litre. It is known that Chhattisgarh is also the first state of the country to procure dung from farmers and villagers. At the grand Hareli celebration, Chief Minister worshipped the agricultural equipments and and prayed for the prosperity of the state. Chief Minister fed fodder to Gaumata and worshipped her. On this occasion, Chief Minister also distributed incentive (bonus) amount of Rs.17 crore to 7,442 women self-help groups of the state, for producing organic fertilizers.

In his address, Baghel said that considering the multi-dimensional positive impact of Godhan Nyay Yojana, many states of the country have started adopting this scheme. Under this scheme, people from all sections of society are selling cow dung in Gauthan at Rs 2 per kg. In the last two years, an amount of more than Rs 300 crore has been transferred to the accounts of cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women's groups through Godhan Nyay Yojana.

He said that Chhattisgarh government is committed to make the farmers and the agriculture sector of Chhattisgarh prosperous. He added that the increased use of organic fertilizers and organic pesticides will reduce the cost of farming and also improve the quality of food. It is noteworthy that Chhattisgarh is the only government in the country that is procuring cow dung from the cattle rearers in rural areas of the state for last two years.