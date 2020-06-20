Chhattisgarh among leading states in availability of clean drinkable water

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has joined the leading states of the country by ensuring availability of 55 liters of pure drinking water per person per day. Chhattisgarh government, by quashing the bar of minimum 2 thousand population in villages for arrangement of water supply through drinking water schemes, has ensured the easy availability of clean drinking water to even the residents of lesser populated rural areas of the state. Providing clean drinking water to people in urban and rural areas is the top priority of the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel and under the guidance of Public Health Engineering Minister Guru Rudrakumar. The State Government is working on the policy of providing clean drinking water using surface water sources along with rainwater harvesting and ground water augmentation with utilization of ground water.



Minimata Amrit Dhara Yojana has been started by the state government in the year 2019 to provide pure drinking water to BPL families. Under which, provision has been made to provide free tap connection to the BPL families. So far, 40 thousand 831 families have been given free domestic tap connection with this ambitious scheme of Chhattisgarh state.There are about 20 thousand villages in Chhattisgarh. Drinking water is being provided in 3 thousand villages through the pipeline under the Jal Aawardhan scheme. Along with this, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to ensure door to door supply of clean drinking water in every village of the state through tap.

In order to easily complete construction and maintenance related works related to drinking water supply in the state, the Department of Public Health Engineering has introduced its new USOR rate. With the introduction of new USOR rate, it will be easier to carry out construction and repair works related to drinking water. The new USOR rate will now save the Chhattisgarh government's state-share and other financial burden. This will help in speedy completion of departmental works in other areas including remote areas of the state.

Iron removal plants have been installed by the state government to make the water drinkable in the settlements of the state, where there is an excess of iron element in the water. Such settlements are more in Bastar region, where 40 to 50 thousand people are being supplied pure drinking water. Similarly, drinking water is being provided to about 30 to 40 thousand people by installing fluoride removal plant in 600 settlements. Nearly 40 thousand people are being provided pure drinking water by installing Arsenic Removal Plant in Chowki Nagar Panchayat of Rajnandgaon district and 20 nearby villages, where there is an excess of toxic elements like arsenic in ground water. Uninterrupted supply of potable water is being made through solar based dual pumps in remote, inaccessible, low voltage problem areas of the state. For quick redressal of complaints related to drinking water during the summer days, control rooms have been set up at all district headquarters along with the state level and problems are being resolved quickly.

Areas where ground water levels fall during summer and serious problems of drinking water and discharge arise. A decision has been taken by the state government to use the 'V-Wire Injection Well' rain water harvesting system.Through this technique and its working system, 10 MLD i.e, 10 million liters of rainwater can be injected underground and recharged by the rainwater falling in 2.5 acres area. It has been decided to apply this technology in Nikum and Anjora Dhaba villages of Durg district.