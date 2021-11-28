Chhattisgarh achieves a new milestone

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has made it to the top five states of the country, in terms of inclusive development. In a survey conducted in this regard, Chhattisgarh has secured the fifth rank in the country. While Andhra Pradesh has been ranked first in this survey for inclusive development, Chhattisgarh has beaten several major states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and others to the top five.

This survey was was conducted by a prestigous magazine 'India Today' in all the states of the country. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has taken several important steps to create equal opportunities of development for every section of society.

State Government's rural development schemes have created visible positive changes in the villages of Chhattisgarh in a short span of three years. With the formation of a new government in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a road map was prepared for the economic development of Chhattisgarh. First of all, farmers' loans were waived off, farmers were provided an amount of Rs 5,000 crore as input subsidy, forest produce procurement on support price, employment was provided under MNREGA to improve the economic condition of farmers, poor and laborers.

Chhattisgarh Government has made consistent efforts to improve the rural economy through Narva, Garva, Ghurua, Bari programme. Through this programme, optimal utilization of the traditional resources has been ensured, along with the significant imrovement in the personal income of farmers and villagers.

Chhattisgarh government is creating employment opportunities in villages through various schemes. Besides the core sector, rural cottage industries are also being promoted and important work is also being done in the field of health and education. Despite the economic crisis due to the pandemic, Chhattisgarh's economy remained dynamic and there was a boom in all

the sectors.