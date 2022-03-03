Chhattisgarh: 95,643 irrigation pumps got electricity connections in 3 years

Raipur: As per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the work of providing electricity connections to the farmers for irrigation pumps is being done at a rapid pace in Chhattisgarh. In the last three years, electricity connections have been given to 95 thousand 643 irrigation pumps. This includes 60 thousand 197 permanent connections and 35 thousand 446 temporary electricity connections.



Under the 'Krishi Pump Urjakaran Yojana', the state government is giving a grant of Rs one lakh per pump for the expansion of power lines. At present, permanent and temporary electricity connections have been given to more than 5 lakh 81 thousand agricultural pumps, including those

given earlier.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had directed the officials to provide electricity connection to farmers. As on 1st January 2021, 35 thousand 161 agricultural pumps pending for electricity connections. Out of these, 23 thousand 985 pumps have been given connections by the power distribution company till November 30, 2021.

A target has been set to provide electricity connections to the remaining pumps by the end of the current

financial year.

'Krishak Jeevan Jyoti Yojana' is being operated by the state government to provide relief to the farmers in their electricity bills. Under this scheme, the eligible farmers are getting 6,000 units of power free per year for irrigation pumps up to 3 horse power and 7500 units of power free per year for irrigation pumps up to 3 to

5 horse power.

Apart from this, farmers have also been given the option of getting electricity at flat rate tariff. No limit has been fixed by the state government on electricity consumption for the farmers belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.