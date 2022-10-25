Chhath Puja special trains to facilitate travel during festive rush

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate two pairs of special trains between Dibrugarh - Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh and New Jalpaiguri - Gorakhpur – New Jalpaiguri to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Chhath puja. The special trains will run for a single trip in both directions.

Special train no. 05978 (Dibrugarh - Gorakhpur) will run for one trip leaving from Dibrugarh at 19:25 hours on October 27 to reach Gorakhpur at 07:30 hours on October 29. In return direction, special train no. 05977 (Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh) will run for one trip leaving from Gorakhpur at 07:50 hours on Novemeber 1 to reach Dibrugarh at 20:50 hours on the next day.

Special train no. 05777 (Gorakhpur – New Jalpaiguri) will run for one trip leaving from Gorakhpur at 17:00 hours on October 29 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 09:30 hours on the next day. In return direction, special train no. 05778 (New Jalpaiguri - Gorakhpur) will run for one trip leaving from New Jalpaiguri at 14:00 hours on October 31 to reach Gorakhpur at 04:30 hours on the next day.