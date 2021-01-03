Chennai luxury hotel turns Covid hotspot; 85 test +ve

Chennai: About 85 people, including staff members of ITC Grand Chola in Guindy here,have tested positive for COVID-19 since December 15 last year, a senior official said here on Saturday.

Of the total of 609 samples collected till date, 85 were found to be positive.

Following this, the Greater Chennai Corporation has been instructed to carry out saturation testing of all the guests at the hotel, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

ITC Grand Chola, in a release, said all events at the property have been conducted in adherence to the norms mandated by the authorities.

Additionally, only 50 per cent capacity of the hall is used to ensure maximum distancing and safety, it said.

The first case was reported after a chef got infected on December 15.

As many as 16 and 13 cases were reported on December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

"Of the total of 609 samples collected till now from the hotel and in and around the residences of the staff, 85 have so far been found to be positive.

They all displayed mild symptoms and were sent home after treatment," Radhakrishnan said.

ITC Grand Chola said all associates were regularly tested and monitored, "which is an ongoing process and part of our hygiene protocol." "Extreme care and diligence continues to be followed at all touch points and all necessary information has been shared with the authorities," it said.