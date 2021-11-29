Chennai grapples with traffic diversions as roads, subways brim

Chennai: Amid continuing monsoon rains, residents of Chennai and suburbs are grappling with inundation, with many roads and subways being closed for traffic, while surplus water continued to be released from reservoirs.



Traffic diversions were enforced at many places and barricades put up to caution road users. While there were disruptions in the state-run local bus services, suburban railway services were unhindered. Vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, were found stranded on several roads covered under sheets of water.

Reservoirs, including Poondi and Chembarambakkam here that cater to the drinking water needs of Chennai, released over 10,500 cusecs of surplus water in view of continuous showers in catchment areas, authorities

said.

The release of surplus from Poondi dam in Tiruvallur district was stepped up (from an initial 4,253 cusecs to about 8,000 cusecs) in a phased manner upto about 12,000 cusecs by evening.

Towards rescue, relief and mitigation initiatives as many as 54 inflatable boats were deployed, besides excavators and heavy duty pumps in Chennai Corporation areas, an official release said, adding that police shifted people from the flooded Perumbakkam-Ezhil Nagar suburb to a

relief centre.

Of the 464 areas here that have witnessed water stagnation, flood water was bailed out from 86 localities and work was on in full swing in other areas, authorities said, adding that fallen trees were also removed and efforts were on to restore traffic in affected places.

Rain water entered several houses in low lying suburban areas off Urapakkam and Guduvancherry and electricity connection was switched off in such places.

Using inflatable boats, people were rescued from flooded suburban localities of Pallikaranai and Varadharajapuram by police and National Disaster Response Force personnel respectively.

Roads and bylanes in the city and suburban neighbourhoods, including Rajamannar Salai in KK Nagar, brimmed with flood water, while subways, including the Madley and Rangarajapuram and an underpasss at Tambaram were closed for traffic.

Water logging upto one feet was seen in most locations and road margins, including the arterial GST Road, while water stagnation was about two feet in some parts of areas like Madipakkam and over two feet in locations

that fall under suburbs like Peerkankaranai. The flood waters have brought insects and tadpoles into homes and vacant plots serve as breeding grounds, some residents alleged.

An advisory issued by city police said traffic from Medavakkam to Sholinganallur has been restricted and diverted via the Kamakshi Memorial Hospital route.