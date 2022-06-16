Chargesheet filed by CBI in bank fraud case of over Rs 2,000 crore

new delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet against a New Delhi-based private company and others including its promoters, directors, statutory auditor, company secretary for defrauding a consortium of 12 Banks led by Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs. 2,040.63 crore (approx).

The charge sheet has been filed against M/s Hanung Toys & Textiles Ltd and others including its Promoters and Directors, namely Ashok Kumar Bansal and Anju Bansal; Associate persons Rishu Agarwal, Manoj Kumar Garg, and Kali Kant Jha; Statutory Auditor Piyush Jain and Company Secretary Arvind Kumar Gupta.

A case was registered on September 25, 2020, against the private company (borrower) and others, alleging that the said company (Borrower) has its registered office at Greater Kailash Enclave-I, and its units at various places in Noida, Roorkee, and Mumbai was engaged in manufacturing and exports of stuffed toys, home furnishing items, dyeing and bleaching, processing of fabrics.

As per the agency, the investigation revealed that the accused allegedly manipulated accounts by suppressing the actual derivative loss and made false financial statements across the years, from the year 2008-to 2013, to present the inflated financial worth of the company to obtain various credit facilities from the banks.