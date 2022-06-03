Chargesheet filed against Deshmukh
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde in a corruption case.
The 71-year-old NCP leader, who was arrested in November last year, and the other two accused are currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and are lodged in the city's Arthur Road Jail.
The chargesheet was filed at the court's registry and will come before the special judge for cognizance after verification.
It was revealed during preliminary enquiry the accused and others allegedly attempted to obtain undue advantage for improper and dishonest performance of their public duties, the CBI said in a press note.
It was also alleged the said accused and others exercised undue influence over the transfers, postings of police officers, the agency said in its press note, adding that further investigation was continuing in the case.
In April, the CBI had, for probe into the corruption case, taken custody of Deshmukh, Palande, Shinde, and dismissed policemen Sachin Waze.
Waze, who was made an approver in the case on Wednesday, has not been named in the charge sheet.
