'Charges against Sonowal, Himanta to be probed if 'Grand Alliance' forms govt in Assam'

Guwahati: The Congress-led 'Grand Alliance', if voted to power in Assam, will investigate all corruption allegations against the BJP government and its ministers, including CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The senior Congress leader and a close confidante of Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the observer by the All India Congress Committee for its Assam unit for the upcoming state Assembly polls, scheduled in March-April.

"Obviously we will investigate the charges. Actions will be taken as per Constitution and the law," Baghel said in an interview when asked if corruption allegations against the incumbent will be probed if the 'Grand Alliance' comes to power. He, however, said the investigation will not be carried out with a "revengeful attitude" against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members.

"A wrong is always a wrong. All corruption allegations will be evaluated and probed. Constitution was enacted when our party was in power. We follow Constitution and do not have any personal grudge against anyone. If someone has done anything wrong, then strict action will be followed," Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister alleged that his Assam counterpart is "directly involved" in running syndicates in almost every important sector such as cattle, coal, fish, egg and betel nut.

"Sarbananda Sonowal is running syndicates. He was involved in syndicates before becoming the CM and continued it after assuming power. He is directly involved in syndicates and under his protection it is happening," Baghel alleged.

Pointing towards his former party colleague Sarma, the Congress leader said BJP had levelled innumerable allegations of corruption against the Assam finance minister when he was a part of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi's cabinet. "The moment he joined the BJP, all his sins were washed away. Why CBI did not investigate him in the last five years (in Saradha chit fund scam), Baghel asked.