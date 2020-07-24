Chardham opens for devotees, but with Covid-19 guidelines

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Friday announced that pilgrims from across the country would be allowed to visit the Chardham only if they have Covid-19 negative reports and follow the Covid-19 guidelines of the Union health ministry for the inter-state movement.



At present, only residents of Uttarakhand are allowed to visit Chardham –the four revered shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri.

Making the much-awaited announcement about relaxing the movement of devotees from outside the state, Ravinath Raman, chief executive of Char Dham Devsthanam Board said, "After getting clearances from the central government we are now allowing all devotees having the Covid negative reports of 72-hour. All the devotees coming without the Covid-19 negative report will have to undergo quarantine in Uttarakhand."

Raman said that total prohibition is in force on entering inside the main sanctorum of the shrines, touching the idol of any deity and bringing offerings such as flowers or sweets. Raman went on to add that the guidelines for the stay at the Chardham remain in force.

"At each dham, the devotees would be allowed to stay for only one night and they have to follow the social distancing norms, during the journey and stay," said Raman.

According to the guidelines, the numbers of devotees for the shrines are fixed, like 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri, 1200 for Badrinath, and 400 for Yamunotri. Every pilgrim must carry identification and address proof and the Covid-19 negative report.

Raman said, " Anyone from the containment zone or buffer zone, however, is not allowed to travel to any of the four shrines."

Last year, more than 38 lakh pilgrims visited the revered four shrines of the hill state. This season due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the state tourism industry has suffered over Rs 1200 crore losses due to the cancellation of Kanwar Yatra and Char Dham pilgrimage.