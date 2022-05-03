Char Dham yatra begins in U'khand

dehradun: The Char Dham yatra began on Tuesday with the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district thrown open to devotees on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

The gates of Gangotri were opened at 11.15 am and those of Yamunotri at 12.15 pm in the presence of thousands of devotees, administrative and temple committee officials.

The idols of goddesss Ganga and Yamuna were brought in ornate palanquins decorated with flowers from their winter abodes before the vedic rituals were started by the priests. A record number of pilgrims are likley to visit Char Dham this year. The opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri marks the commencement of the Char Dham yatra. Kedarnath opens on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.

The daily limit on the number of pilgrims for Gangotri is 7,000, 4,000 for Yamunotri, 12,000 for Kedarnath and 15,000 for Badrinath.