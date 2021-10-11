Channi's son gets married; Guv, Rawat attend wedding, Sidhu couldn't join

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's son Navjit Singh got married on Sunday in a Gurdwara in Mohali town near Chandigarh.



Several political leaders from the Congress, including ministers, MPs and MLAs attended the wedding.

However, Navjot Singh Sidhu who had recently tweeted his resignation letter after his differences with the CM over some appointments gave the event a miss.

Sources in the party said Sidhu had flown to Jammu from Lucknow to visit Vaishno Devi with Minister Vijay Inder Singla and MLA Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal.

"Darshan of the primordial mother during Navratras is synergising... Washes away all the dirt from the soul!! Blessed to be at the lotus feet of Mata Vaishno Devi," he said in a tweet with his picture from the shrine.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu asked the government to penalize the private thermal plants who have failed to keep a coal stock of 30 days leading to power crisis in the state.

"Punjab must prevent & prepare, rather than repent & repair… Private Thermal Plants floating guidelines, punishing Domestic Consumers by not keeping Coal Stock for 30 Days should be

penalised. It is time to aggressively work on Solar PPAs, & roof-top solar connected to the Grid !" Sidhu tweeted earlier in the day.

Among the prominent guests who attended the wedding of Channi's son included Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, AICC general secretary Harish Rawat and Finance Minister Manpreet Badal.