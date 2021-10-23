Channi urges PM to restore status quo on BSF's jurisdiction

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relook into the matter and restore the status quo that existed before the notification of 11th October, 2021, so as to enable the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police to work together against the anti-national forces for safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.



Meanwhile, Channi also urged the Prime Minister to give an appointment for a meeting on this issue.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Channi apprised that the BSF is trained to perform their primary duty of guarding and securing the international border and to act as the first line of defence. He mentioned that Policing in the hinterland is the duty and responsibility of the State/local police. Moreover, the Punjab Police is a professional force fully competent to handle any law & order situation within the State.

The Chief Minister revealed that Punjab Police deals with terrorism effectively in the past, which would not have been possible without effective coordination between Punjab Police and Central agencies. He said joint operations have been conducted successfully against drug traffickers and terrorist modules because of excellent coordination between BSF and Punjab Police in the recent past.

Making a strong plea to review the entire matter, the Chief Minister said there are no justifiable reasons for unilaterally changing the existing arrangements by the Government of India now. He apprised the Prime Minister that the Police and Law & Order are subjects under the State List and are looked after by the States. By conferring powers of police officers to search, seizure and arrest persons upon BSF officers, not only for prevention of offences punishable under various Acts but also for any cognizable offence punishable under any other Central Act without consulting the State Governments or obtaining their concurrence, amounts to encroachment upon the powers and role of State by the Centre.

He further said the Central Government is thus attempting to weaken spirit of federalism and disturb the federal structure of the Constitution.