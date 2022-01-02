Channi threatens to sit on dharna with Cabinet colleagues outside Raj Bhawan

Chandigarh: Blaming the Punjab Governor for deliberate and inordinate delay in clearing the file regarding regularization of the services of contractual employees, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday categorically said that Governor being the Constitutional head of the state was certainly functioning under the political pressure of BJP in wake of forthcoming Assembly polls.



Addressing the media persons here, Channi at the very onset wished his heartiest greetings on the New Year and said that the Chief Secretary and even he had personally met Governor to get this file cleared adding that earlier he thought Governor might be busy elsewhere but now it is crystal clear that he was unnecessarily sitting over the file.

CM Channi said it is the question of future of several employees who had been anxiously waiting for a day when their services would be regularized at par with their peers working in the state government.

Pointing out further, Channi said that the state government has already got this legislation passed in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha after thoroughly worked out all the modalities to pave a way for the regularization of these contractual employees with utmost care and caution.

Without mincing any words the CM said, "Come what may, if the need be he would not hesitate to stage a dharna in front of Raj Bhawan along with his Cabinet colleagues and party MLAs to safeguard the legitimate rights of employees."

Earlier, Channi outlined the major pro-people initiatives taken by his government during 100 days like setting up of several chairs in the name of eminent personalities like Bhagwan Valmiki ji, Guru Ravidass ji, Bhagat Kabir ji, Bhagwan Parshuram ji, Bhai Jaita Ji (Baba Jiwan Singh), eminent statesman and architect of Indian Constitution Dr. BR Ambdekar and devout Sikh Bhai Makhan Shah Lubaana besides exclusive research centre on three epics of Ramayana, Mahabharat and Srimad Bhagvad Geeta.