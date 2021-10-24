Channi sits on dharna with farmers

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday sat on dharna with farmers on a toll plaza and reiterated his support to the farmers agitating since the past one year against the three black farm laws enacted by the Union Government.



While his cavalcade was passing through Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib Road, the Chief Minister sighted the farmers sitting on dharna at toll plaza near village Jhallian. Immediately asking the security to stop, Channi straight away went to the site of the dharna and expressing complete solidarity with the farmers, reiterated his vociferous support to the just struggle being waged by the farming community.

The Chief Minister said that the Punjab Government stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers against these draconian farm laws. "We are duty bound to safeguard the interests of the farmers and would continue to wholeheartedly extend support to your agitation until the anti-farmer agricultural laws are done away with", assured the Chief Minister.

Pointing out further, the Chief Minister said that the three agriculture black laws are the culmination of the conspiracy to subjugate India's farmers for the advantage of a handful of crony capitalist friends of the Modi Government.