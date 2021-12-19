Channi lays stone of high-level bridge

Chandigarh: Giving a major relief to people of the Ropar Kandi area, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of High-Level Bridge on Haripur Nala and approach road up to three kilometers here today at village Purkhali in district Ropar.



The Chief Minister said this was a long pending demand of the area because during monsoon season the people 40 villages used to be cut from the directly reaching Chandigarh.

He said that even the students had to face a lot of problems for accessing their educational institutions in dearth of any other approach road thereby adversely affecting their education during the rainy season.

Chief Minister Channi further said that this bridge would also reduce the distance to Chandigarh from 15-20 kilometers.

The Chief Minister said that when he first became MLA the villages of this area were part of Sri Chamkaur Sahib Constituency and after delimitation, they came under Ropar Constituency.

He said that despite his continuous efforts all governments ignored this demand of constructing a bridge on Haripur Nala. But now after becoming CM he has fulfilled this demand of the area on priority.

CM Channi said that these 82 metres long and 12-meter-wide bridge costing 8.24 Cr. would be completed within a time span of 9 months. He said that tenders have been allotted and the work has started on the project.