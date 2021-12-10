Channi lays foundation stone of skill varsity

Chandigarh: With a view to increasing the employability and applied skills of the youth of the State, the



Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday laid the foundation stone of the Lamrin Tech Skills University at Rayat campus in Railmajra, the first-ever private tech skill university in the Northern region.

In his address, the Chief Minister described it as a red-letter day in the annals of State when the leading players of the industrial sector viz. IBM, Tata, and Ansys have joined hands for a Skill University in Punjab which would help put the State on an upward trajectory in terms of skill training and jobs in the industrial sphere. "The idea of this university took shape when I was the Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister", said Channi.

Emphasizing upon the skill education in sync with the demands and emerging everyday trends in the industry as the biggest need of the hour, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that the University would serve the purpose of generating employment and the three industrial companies would provide jobs to the pass outs from the university.

The MLA from Balachaur Chaudhary Darshan Lal Mangupur expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister said that the university would radically transform the educational scenario in the region.

The representatives from IBM Hari Ramasubramanian, Rafiq Somani from Ansys, and Anand Bhade from Tata Pune said that until now Punjab was known as the food bowl of the country but with the coming up of the University the State would also carve out a

niche as the skill resource board of the country which would upgrade the knowledge apart from the technical skill of the youth of Punjab.