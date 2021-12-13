Channi lays foundation stone of Rs 100 cr projects at Kharar, Morinda

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday laid the Foundation stones of a slew of significant projects worth Rs. 100 crores aimed at the overall development of Kharar and Morinda. The Chief Minister also announced an additional Rs. 10 crores for the all-around prosperity of Morinda. Laying the foundation stone of an ITI, an indoor sports hall including an auditorium and a football field at Village Tripri in Kharar at a combined cost of Rs. 20 crores, the Chief Minister said while thanking the village panchayat Tripri for donating 8 acres of land, said the upcoming ITI would be a milestone in affording a chance to the youth of the region in honing their Skills the indoor sports hall would comprise facilities for Sports such as Gymnastics, Basketball, Volleyball, and others thus giving a huge boost to the sporting infrastructure of the area. "The ITI building would be completed by the end of January 2022 while the indoor Sports hall would see completion by August 2022", said Channi adding the football field would be completed by April, 2022.



Likewise, at Morinda, the Chief Minister laid the Foundation stone of 100 percent water supply, and sewerage, canal water supply, and other development work at a cost of Rs. 74.32 crore besides the new SDM office building at the cost of Rs. 5 crores which would come up in a 2-acre area.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that the water supply project would ensure clean water to the towns of Morinda and Kharar from the Kajauli Water Works.