Channi launches projects worth Rs 127 cr at Kharar

Chandigarh: With a view to ensure overall development of the Kharar area, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday laid the foundation Stones of a slew of projects at a cost of Rs. 127.54 crore. In a landmark initiative, he announced upgradation of status of Gharuan from Panchayat to Nagar Panchayat and revealed that a Sub Tehsil would also come up at Kharar near here.



The projects whose foundation stones were laid by the Chief Minister comprised sewerage treatment plant ( Rs. 59.06 crore), Water Treatment plant at Kajauli (Rs. 47.06 crore), Beautification of Ajj sarovar (Rs. 4.83 crore), Government Model Senior Secondary School at Village Badali (Rs. 13.47 crore) and Pandusar Sarovar (Rs. 3.14 crore).

Earlier in his address at the office of Municipal Council, Kharar, the Chief Minister described his visit as a homecoming for him and said that Kharar has given him everything and made him what he is today. "I started my political journey from here itself. I know every nook and corner of the city. The people of Kharar have showered immense love upon me as my voting percentage increased everytime during the three times when I got elected from here as Municipal Councillor and also served as its President", said Channi adding he would forever remain indebted to the people here. He also exhorted the Councillors to work diligently and go strict especially on the illegal encroachments.