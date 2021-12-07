Channi launches projects worth `25 crore in Fazilka

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday inaugurated slew of development projects worth Rs. 25 crore comprising a 100 bedded district hospital at a cost of Rs. 20.72 crore besides newly constructed Shaheed Udham Singh bus terminal having cost of Rs. 5 crore at Fazilka. He also announced a medical college in Fazilka for giving boost to the medical services and studies in this border district so as to ensure Medicare facilities to the people.

Further, the Chief Minister pointed out that the main aim of his government is to provide top notch facilities in the health and educational sectors to the poor and middle class people. He also declared to commence new job oriented courses in the Post Graduate Government College in the city. Assuring to conserve the three historically important sites of Fazilka, Channi informed that the committee of the concerned department would visit these places and frame a definitive policy for their preservation. Strongly advocating the proprietary rights on lands to the farmers of the border areas, the Chief Minister said that the State Government, as per the demand of these farmers, would award proprietary rights to those farmers who have paid the price of the land.