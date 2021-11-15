Channi inaugurates digital healthcare facility at SAS Nagar

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi inaugurated virtual hospital, Gini Health, a digital healthcare facility at SAS Nagar near here on Sunday.

Commending Sarvjeet Singh Virk, founder of Finvasia, and Gurjot Singh Narwal, CEO of Gini Health, for their innovative customised healthcare solutions, Chief Minister Channi said that the technology has made remote monitoring of health parameters possible to bring about lasting lifestyle changes to prevent and minimize the risk for patient through timely identification of patient's disease patterns.

Dr Anil Bhansali, Director of Gini Health, who is a renowned endocrinologist retired from PGIER, informed CM Channi that technological revolution has enabled us to monitor patient's lifestyle and activities remotely with the help of devices that provides effective insight in diagnosing the problem to help us taking remedial measures. The Chief Minister was apprised of a mobile technology that transfers real time data of blood glucose from a device fitted in the arm to the mobile phone through NFC technology so that one can decide his food intake accordingly. On this occasion, a similar device was also installed at the biceps of the Chief Minister.

Gurjot Singh Narwal said that under this project a potentially invest up to Rs 100 Crore would be made within next 3 years and Rs. 350 crores in next 5 to 7 years, and it would provide employment opportunities to over 500 people besides bringing global standard of quality and care in the health industry of Punjab. Prominent amongst others Balbir Singh Sidhu, former Minister and MLA from Mohali, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Working President PPCC and MLA from Sri Fatehgarh Sahib, Hussan Lal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister accompanied the Chief Minister on this occasion.