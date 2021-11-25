Channi hikes Punjabi Univ annual grant to Rs 240 cr

Chandigarh: The Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday paid his maiden visit to the Punjabi University, Patiala and announced the implementation of 'Punjab Education Model' across the State besides strengthening the basic infrastructure of the government educational institutions by pulling them out of the financial crisis.



Declaring to take over the financial liability of the university to the tune of Rs 150 crore, the Chief Minister also announced the annual grant of Rs 240 crore as part of the efforts to bail out the university from the fiscal mess.