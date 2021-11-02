Channi gives nod to repudiation of PPA with Talwandi Saboo Power Ltd

Chandigarh: In a bid to ensure uninterrupted, affordable and quality power supply to the consumers across the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday gave a go ahead to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to immediately issue notice to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) for repudiation of its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).



Pointing out further, CM Channi said that this step had been taken to safeguard the interest of consumers of the State by way of reducing the burden of costly power.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office, the average per unit charges (fixed + variable) remained at Rs. 5.10, Rs. 5.55 and Rs. 5.30 during FY 18-19, FY 19-20 and FY 20-21 respectively.

Whereas, the average cost of power per unit discovered in the short-term market for these years has respectively been Rs. 3.86, Rs. 3.21 and Rs. 3.01.