Channi expresses deep anguish at Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday expressed deep anguish at the tragic incident at Lakhimpur Kheri District in Uttar Pradesh where allegedly, the son of a Union Minister ran over his vehicle into the farmers peacefully protesting against the three black farm laws leaving several of them dead and eight injured.



Channi further said this ghastly and inhuman act must be condemned by one and all in the strongest possible words. He also urged his counterpart in Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to bring the culprits to the book so as to ensure justice to the victim families of the deceased.

Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family, relatives and friends, the Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give courage to bear this irreparable loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed souls.