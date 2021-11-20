Channi dedicates Dastan-e-Shahadat to mankind

Chandigarh: In a bid to pay befitting tributes to the Baba Ajit Singh Ji and Baba Jujhar Singh Ji- the elder Sahibzadas of Dasmesh Pita Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and 40 martyrs, the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi accompanied by the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday dedicated the prestigious 'Dastan-e-Shahadat' at Shri Chamkaur Sahib to the mankind in presence of Sant Samaj and other distinguished personalities so as to connect our younger generations with the glorious past replete with countless supreme sacrifices in the annals of Sikh history.



Speaking on the occasion, CM Channi said that he was fortunate enough that dream of his life has been fulfilled with the completion of this state-of-the-art theme park project, which would go a long way in apprising the people about the saga of Kacchi Garhi visiting this place not only from within the state but also across the country as well as world. Extending his heartiest greetings to the people on Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, CM Channi said it was really a matter of great honour to inaugurate this prestigious project which happens to coincide with Gurpurab.

CM Channi said that the battle of Sri Chamkaur Sahib is a watershed moment in the Indian history where just 42 brave warriors including the elder Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who valiantly fought against the coalition forces of the Mughals.

Dwelling on the concept of Theme Park, the Chief Minister said the sacred soil of Sri Chamkaur Sahib is soaked with the blood of our brave warriors who made unparalleled sacrifices and displayed heroic deeds during the battle against the Mughals.