Channi declares exclusive research centre on epics

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today announced to set up an exclusive research centre on three epics of Ramayana, Mahabharat and Srimad Bhagvad Gita.



The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering after laying foundation stone of state of art Bhagwan Parshuram Taposthal here today, said that this state of the art research centre will showcase the message of these three epics. He said that since ages these epics have been source of life and inspiration for entire humanity adding that this research centre will act as a catalyst for disseminating the message of these epics amongst the masses in simplest form. CM Channi said that the state government is trying to rope in respected Shankaracharya ji for this ambitious project.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government will develop the Taposthan of Bhagwan Parshuram ji as a state of the art architectural marvel. He said that cheque of Rs 10 crore has already been handed over the district administration and more funds whenever needed will be sent accordingly. CM Channi also said that RS 75 lakh will be spent on development of place related to Mata Renuka ji, the mother of Lord Parshuram ji.

Evoking the example of Mahabharat to make a scathing attack on the Akalis, the Chief Minister said that the Kauravas were ruined due to puttar moh (love for son) of King Dhritraashtra.