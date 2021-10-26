Channi assures industry honchos of conducive ecosystem for investment

Chandigarh: Assuring the Captains of the industry of creating conducive ecosystem for investment in the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday reiterated his government's firm commitment to act a true facilitator showing zero tolerance for political or bureaucratic corru told news agencyon, negative attitude, delays and inertia.



Delivering his keynote address on the Plenary Session of 4th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2021 here at Indian School of Business, the Chief Minister said that Punjab would live up to their expectations as Punjab is the best place to do business in India.

Expressing his gratitude to all the visionaries who joined virtually on the first day of two-days Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2021 on October 26 & 27 with theme of 'Progressive Punjab-A story of Partnership, Delivery & Growth: Investors Reassured', the Chief Minister said their valuable suggestions and input would help the state government to further fine tune the existing industrial policy by incorporating some requisite amendments to make it far more investor friendly.

The Chief Minister further said that he comes from a humble background and had gone through the grill of day-to-day challenges faced by a common man and has first-hand knowledge of their problems. Channi said, "I have also seen that aspiring young generation of Punjab which wants to do something big and I am committed to fulfill their dreams and unable to do this without you....without your support." He termed the industrialist as wealth creators in the society and a source of opportunities to cherish the aspirations of state's youth.

Exhorting the tycoons of industry, Channi said, "You have the capital, you have the risk taking capacity and you have business ideas. I have the will, I have the intent and I have the commitment. I give my commitment to you all today that our government will work with you at every step to see that nothing from the government hinders your speed or create hurdles in your business plans. Come let's team up to deliver the true potential of your organization and the state. Let's work together towards mutual growth and progress."