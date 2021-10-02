Channi asks Rly board chairman to withdraw cases against farmer orgs

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday urged the Chairman, Railway Board, to withdraw the cases registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against the members of farmer organisations.



A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said the CM had impressed upon the Chairman, Railway Board, to take a sympathetic view of the matter and consider the withdrawal of cases against the members of various farmers' organisations.

Channi also gave nod to allowing employees covered under National Pension Scheme the benefit of family pension in case of death-in-harness, with the adoption of Family Pension guidelines dated May 2009 and subsequent linked instructions dated September 2019 with suitable State Government modifications in respect of employees covered under New Pension Scheme as applicable to similarly placed employees in Government of India.

Punjab CM also claimed that the Centre has agreed to start paddy procurement from October 3 on his request.