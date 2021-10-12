Channi announces scheme for bestowing proprietary rights

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced a scheme 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' to bestow proprietary rights on the people living in the houses within the 'Lal Lakir' of villages and the cities. The entire exercise in this regard would be completed within two months.

Addressing the media persons here at CMO, the Chief Minister said that earlier this scheme was launched only for the residents of villages, which is now being extended to the eligible residents of the cities within the 'Lal Lakir'. He said the Revenue department has been mandated to undertake drone survey of such residential properties both in rural and urban areas for digital mapping.

Subsequently, all the eligible residents after proper identification/verification would be given the property cards (sanads) to confer proprietary rights upon them.

Prior to this, the beneficiaries would be given a time of 15 days to file their objections in this regard and in case no reply is received from them and the property card would be issued which would serve purpose of registry against which they can get loans from the banks or even sell their properties thus enhancing its monetary value.

Further, the Chief Minister also mentioned that the people residing in the houses in old localities (mohallas) since long generation after generation would also be covered under the scheme.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that even the NRIs, who had occupied such residential properties in villages/cities would also be duly informed to raise objections so as to give proprietary rights to them.