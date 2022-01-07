Channi announces dev projects for Banur

Chandigarh: In a bid to ensure the overall development of the Rajpura constituency, the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced Rs. 10 crores besides elevating Banur as Sub Division shortly.

He also announced a Government College for Banur and upgradation of the hospital.

Addressing a mammoth gathering here at the local Grain Market, CM Channi while taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the weather is also inclement today but the popularity of the present State Government can very well be gauged from the large number of people turning up at the venue. But in Ferozepur rally barely 700 people were there even though 70000 chairs were laid out, said Channi adding that the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had to address the empty chairs.

Listing the people friendly initiatives undertaken by his Government, the Chief Minister said that the Baazigar community is being given the proprietary rights over the plots occupied by them besides people living inside the Lal Dora also being conferred the same rights under Mera Ghar Mere Naam scheme.

Likewise, the Chief Minister further said that 27 lakh pensioners are getting their pensions in the timely manner and an additional Rs. 1000 would be credited into their accounts today. Also, 8.50 lakh youth studying in the Government and Private colleges, and universities would get Rs. 2000 into their bank accounts.

Pointing out further, Channi said that his government has taken care of the interests of all the sections of the society especially farmers and the traders. Besides, he counted a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs. 10 and Rs. 5 respectively, Reducing power tariff for domestic consumers by Rs. 3, Bringing water charges down to flat Rs. 50, Waiving off the power bills to the tune of Rs. 19 crores of the gaushalas, Increasing the monthly honorarium of the 52000 Anganwari workers besides the 67000 ASHA workers and Mid-Day Meal workers as the main achievements of his government.