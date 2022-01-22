Chandra joins as DGM/G, NCR

prayagraj: Ankur Chandra, who was serving as Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer has taken charge of Deputy General Manager/General, NCR. Chandra took charge from Mannu Prakash Dubey who has been transferred to Railway Board as Director Traffic (Transformation).

Chandra is an officer of Indian Railway Stores Service of 2004 batch. He had served earlier as Deputy Chief Materials Manager in NCR and in different capacities in Workshop Projects Organization/Patna and Patratu Diesel Shed/East Central Railway in past.

He joined NCR in 2013 as Senior Materials Manager. He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur from where he completed his BTech in Civil engineering in year 2001. He has earlier received GM award during his tenure at Patna. Chandra had undergone training in High Speed Railway in Japan. At a small farewell function of Shri Dubey, organised on Thursday amidst all COVID protocol, Shri Chandra was given a warm welcome by GM NCR.