Chandigarh University case: Punjab Police arrests Army personnel from Arunachal

Chandigarh: Making the fourth arrest in the Chandigarh University case, Punjab Police on Saturday arrested an Army Personnel posted in Arunachal Pradesh, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here.



The arrested accused has been identified as Sanjeev Singh, who is suspected of blackmailing the accused girl student.

The development came days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered a high-level probe into the matter for which a three-member all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the overall supervision of ADGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo was constituted.

DGP Gaurav Yadav apprised that based on forensic and digital evidence, the Police team from SAS Nagar was dispatched to Arunachal Pradesh to arrest the accused.

He said that the accused Army Personnel was arrested from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh with the support of Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Police and Army authorities in Arunachal Pradesh. The SAS Nagar Police have also obtained a two-days transit remand of the accused from the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Bomdila to produce him before the Magistrate in SAS Nagar, he added.

SAS Nagar Police has already arrested three people including the girl student and two others from Himachal and some electronic devices were seized from their possession.