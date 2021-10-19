Chandigarh DC Mandip Singh Brar launches community mentorship programme

Chandigarh: Mandip Singh Brar, DC-Cum-Chairperson DCPU inaugurated "Community Mentorship Programme " for young adults of After Care Homes today . The District Magistrate congratulated the District Child Protection Unit and Child Welfare Committee, and experts/ mentors for initiating this program for the rehabilitation of young adults and also mentioned that mentors are always required at every stage of life.



District Child Protection Unit under the aegis of District Magistrate/Collector Office Chandigarh is working for the implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and its Model Rule 2016. As per rule 25 of Model Rule 2016, there is a provision of After Care services for the Children who have to leave Child Care Institutions on attaining 18 years of age by providing for their education, giving them employment skills and placement as well as providing them places of safety to facilitate their re-integration in the mainstream of Society

The Deputy Commissioner said that these kinds of programs could be successful more through brain streaming and training of mentors at various level. The aim of this program is to provide support through mentors (belongs to different field) from the Community on the parameters such as rehabilitation and reintegration of young adults, gainful employment, psychological support vocational training and apprenticeship programs, support academically, socially or personally. This program has been initiated by the District Child Protection Unit with Child Welfare Committee and experts from various fields

Experts /mentors like Bhupinder Pal Singh Anand, Madhu Pillai, Dr. Rajesh Gill, Dr. Upneet Lalli, Ajaivir Singh, Ritu Singal (Life Coach ), Shazia K. Singh, Ms. Diya Sodhi , Akashdeep Singh , Ravinder Singh, and Sehjbir Singh attended this program along with Child Welfare Committee Chandigarh and representatives of Child Care Institutions .

Tejdeep Singh Saini , Sub Divisional Magistrate (Centre)-Cum-Co-Chairperson DCPU welcomed the invitees and elaborated about the functioning and achievements of District Child Protection Unit . Dr. Satinder kaur Schedeva, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, delivered opening remarks regarding Community Mentorship Program in which she emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and reintegration of young adults in the Society and also explained that this Community Mentorship Program would help young adults in academics ,motivational enhancement therapies which would include anger management , aggression, diverse behavioral issues, drug de-addiction, self-confidence building exercises , group interactive , absorption in gainful employment.